Meena’s Selfie Video Goes Viral: Netizens Adore Her Beauty Even At The Age Of 40!

But Vidyasagar did not get a lung for organ transplant. Due to this, he died without treatment. Vidya Sagar's demise after 13 years of marriage caused a great shock in the film industry.

Actress Meena, who was drowning in grief, was brought back to normal by her friends visiting her home often and taking her outings. Meena's family and fans are happy to see her back to normal. In this case, it has been reported that the 46-year-old actress Meena's family has decided to get her married for the second time, keeping the future of her daughter in mind.

Actress Meena, who initially did not agree to this, now seems to have said yes. Rumors are spreading that actress Meena's family has decided to marry her to someone who has been a family friend for a long time. It is not known how true this information is. But the news of Meena's second marriage is spreading wildly.

But Meena has always been active on social media without giving importance to all the rumours about her second marriage on her head. In the row, she posted a selfie video on her Twitter page while going out on Christmas day. Fans who have seen this have posted that "Even after crossing the age of 40, her beauty has not diminished".