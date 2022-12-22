Meera Mitun THREATENED To Sue Me If I Sold The Movie For Less Than Rs. 100Cr: Peya Kanom Producer Fumes

Her movie Peya Kanom hit the theaters on Thursday, and the film’s producer Theni Bharath R. Surulivel has opened up about the actor and the movie as it headed for premiere on Thursday. He said that Meera threatened to sue him if he sold the movie for anything less than Rs. 100 crore.

He told in the interview, “She said that she was an international model and if I sell the movie for anything less than Rs. 100 crore, she would file a case against me. I told her to go ahead with the case and the movie won't sell for Rs. 100 crore. We have made this film after several struggles. Don't look at it as a Meera Mitun's film as so much of hard work has gone for it. I request the fans to watch the movies on the big screens and help in the film’s success.”

About Meera Mithun’s profession, the producer has nothing but good things to say. “As an actor, Meera Mitun is excellent. If the shooting is scheduled at 6 am, she would be on the sets at 5:30 am. And she has never demanded for anything on the sets also. And she rarely goes for retakes even if the dialogues are very lengthy. She is very talented. But she is not utilizing her talents,” he said.

He added that she eloped the shooting spot when they were filming in Kodaikanal and they had to replace her in a few scenes because we couldn’t locate her. “Because of her arrests and all the trouble that she faced, the shooting got delayed. We almost finished the project but she went missing during the last three days of schedule. So we finished the last three days’ shooting with another actor,” he said.