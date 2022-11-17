Meghna Sumesh Surprises GV Prakash Kumar By Singing His 'Vaa Vaathi' From Dhanush's Vaathi - Video Goes Viral!

"When ur costar surprises you singing ur latest song when u arrive at set ... so well sung Megna.. what a prodigy.." tweeted GV Prakash Kumar from his official Twitter handle along with a beautiful video of child singer Megna singing the sensational hit song 'Vaa Vaathi'.

Starring actor Dhanush, Vaathi is being made in two languages - Tamil and Telugu. Samyuktha Menon has played the female lead role in the film Vaathi, directed by Telugu director Venky Atluri. Also Saikumar, Samuthrakani and Ken Karunas have played important roles in the film. While GV Prakash has composed the music for the film, the teaser and posters of Vaathi were released on the occasion of Dhanush's birthday on July 28, 2022.

While the film was earlier reported to release on December 2, it is now said that it will release next year. Meanwhile, the first single from the movie Vaathi was released on November 10, 2022. Shweta Mohan has sung this song written by Poetu Dhanush. This song which has received great response from the fans has also become a favorite of many.

Meanwhile, Meghna Sumesh from Bengaluru, who impressed many people with her singing skills at a very young age, has sung the song 'Vaa Vathi'. Music composer GV Prakash Kumar shared this on his social media page. This video has gone viral on the internet.