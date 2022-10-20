I still remember the chills I got when I first heard a glimpse of the background score of Vikram Vedha in its trailer, some few years back. Sam CS brings equally strong chills with his score for Michael. The track has an interesting hook that immediately grabs your head. I'm still humming the hook inside my head.

Michael's teaser just dropped a few minutes and it looks really really cool. Right from the first frame of the teaser, the sound and the visuals possess you and drag you into their universe. There is a strong rhythm and sync in how the teaser is edited. It's incredibly impressive in terms of how it's presented.

Once you get past this set of exciting aspects, the cast members' names get thrown in your face: Sundeep Kishan, Gautham Menon, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and the list goes on.

There is another male character that caught my attention with his walk and the way carries himself, I was not able to recognize the actor, but I'm sure his performance in the film would be quite impressive.

Gautham Menon is so swaggy (is that a word?) that I'm already sold. This film is going to be very exciting to watch in the theatres. Did I mention Vijay Sethupathi is in it too?

There are a number of primary female characters as seen from the teaser, including Divyansha Kaushik and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. It looks like they have prominent roles to play and it's refreshing. Ranjit's films have previously had strong female characters so I'm looking forward to seeing how these characters are portrayed in the film.

Judging by the teaser, I'm hyped for the film. Really hyped!

And... and Lokesh Kanagaraj has produced this film, which also adds to the excitement as we all know the kind of films that excite Lokesh. Can't wait for more from the team.

Watch the teaser here!