Mouna Raagam Serial Director Thai Selvam Passes Away; Fans In Shock!

Thai Selvam directed the serials including Mouna Raagam 1, Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, which ran as superhits on Vijay TV.

He was currently directing the serial Eeramana Rojavey 2. In this case, director Thai Selvam has passed away. His death has shocked many not only on the small screen circle but also on the entire Tamil film industry. It is noteworthy that Thai Selvam also directed the film Newtonin Moondram Vidhi starring SJ Surya. Fans and screen celebrities are condoling the death of director Thai Selvam on social media.

Mouna Raagam Serial was aired on Vijay TV from April 2017 from Monday to Saturday at 7.30 PM. The serial is a remake of the Bengali language serial 'Bhotal Kumar Kanwala' which has a musical family story as its backdrop. The series was directed by Thai Selvam and starred Krithika, Sherin, Shamita Sreekumar, Rajeev Parameshwar, Sippy Ranjith and others.

Advertisement

Similarly, another popular serial aired on Vijay TV is Nam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar. In this, Senthil played lead role, Raksha and Reshmi acted as his pair. This too was directed by Thai Selvam.