MS Dhoni To Turn Film Producer, Will Be Joining Hands With Nayanthara For His Maiden Venture - Reports

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, who has a huge fan base in Tamil Nadu due to his stint as the captain of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, is planning to continue his association with the state through his new venture. Latest reports suggest that the cricketing legend is now venturing into the world of cinema by turning producer of Tamil films.

According to various media reports, Dhoni is gearing up to launch his own production house named Dhoni Entertainment. His new production company will be bankrolling films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. According to a source close to the development, the cricketer has employed Sanjay, a close aide of superstar Rajnikanth for his maiden venture.

What is even more exciting is that Nayanthara is said to be playing the female lead in MSD’s first production and an official announcement is expected to be made very soon. It must be noted that the lady superstar is also in the news right now for having announced the arrival of her twin babies with her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Earlier this year, Vignesh had worked with MS Dhoni on a special video for Chennai Super Kings. The former had even shared a heartwarming post on social media about how he couldn't take a photo with the cricketer when he was young.

On the professional, Nayanthara is currently basking in the success of her latest film Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film stars Chiranjeevi and is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The actress is currently also busy working on Atlee's film alongside Shah Rukh Khan.