My Dear Bootham is a socio-fantasy film aimed at entertaining the kids with its content. The movie, which was released on July 15, was directed by N Raghavan. The movie stars super talented Prabhudeva in the role of Karkimuki, king of genies, AKA bootham.

The movie is now going to be available for digital streaming on ZEE5 from Septmeber 2. The makers of the film as well as the digital streaming platform officially revealed the same. After about 50 days of its theatrical release, My Dear Bootham is up for the OTT release platform.