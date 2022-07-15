Written and Directed by N Ragavan, My Dear Bootham is a complete fantasy family entertainer. National award winner and multi-talented Prabhu Deva will be seen as Karkimuki, a Bootham AKA King of Genies, and Super Deluxe fame Ashwanth Ashokkumar as Pannu.

The movie was released at the box office after being delayed for a long time, on July 15. The genre of the film is an interesting premise for adults and children alike. Prabhu Deva is cast as a Genie and his look is in quite a contrast to what people and the cinema projected Genie to be, over the years. His tall and lanky physique rendered a variety look to the character of Karkimuki.

My Dear Bootham's plot is about a kid named Pannu, who finds a lantern in a cave and releases the king of all Genies, Karkimuki. Following the course, the duo starts helping each other in their everyday routine. Their adventure is depicted in a comic-laced narration throughout the film.

Fans of the actor and enthusiastic moviegoers have shared their experience of watching My Dear Bootham. Down below are some of the tweets you might want to check out before deciding on watching the film.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ramya Nambessan played Pannu's mother's character in the film. Imman Annachi, Suresh Menon, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, and others played prominent roles in the film which was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

My Dear Bootham is cinematographed by UK Senthil Kumar and editing is taken care of by San Lokesh. D Imman scored the entire film's soundtrack including songs. Ramesh P Pillai bankrolled the film.