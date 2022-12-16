Naai Sekar Returns: Vadivelu Messes Up The Entire Film Due To Jealousy As Another Actor Scores Well

Vadivelu has made a re-entry after years of struggle with Nai Shekhar Returns. The much awaited movie is not impressing the fans in a big way now. More importantly, Vadivelu's comedy is clearly not working in the film.

The only thing that fans liked about the entire film was the performance of the brilliant actor Anandaraj. Everyone likes his comedy in the film more than Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu's comedy. Though his screen presence in the film is very less, he has impressed the fans a lot. That's why fans are now commenting that if actor Anandaraj had appeared more in the film, the film would have been a success.

In fact, Anandaraj's character seems to come throughout the film. But after seeing the film, Vadivelu asked to delete all the scenes from the film. And he has done this with the idea that no one should score more than him in his film.

Apart from that, the introduction scene of Anandraj in the film was shot creatively and it worked out brilliantly on screen. But Vadivelu saw it and asked to cut the scene due to vandalism. And he said don't use that scene for him, use it for my introduction scene.

That's how much Anandraj is locked up in the film. Thus Vadivelu's intervention has been increasing throughout the film. Naai Sekar Returns movie is so poor mainly because of Vadivelu's thought that the film should be fully focused on him. Otherwise, the film would have been successful on another level.

Apart from that, the film has many stars including Vijay TV celebrities Shivangi, Munees Kanth, Shivani, but they do not look like they were in the film. Except for a few scenes they all looked like a set property. That's why this movie is now a flop. This is entirely due to Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu and is completely evident all over the film. Due to that, many people are now reluctant to make a film with him.

After this film, Vadivelu starrer Maamannan will be released and it is noteworthy that he has signed many films. In the list, actor Vadivelu agreed to a contract of doing 3 films with Lyca Entertainment.