Naai Sekar Returns: Vadivelu Shakes A Leg For Sensational Kacha Badam Song

Tamil star 'Vaigai Puyal’ Vadivelu is set to make a comeback to the big screens with the upcoming movie Naai Sekar Returns, which is to be released on Friday. And the makers are on a promotional spree. As a part of its promotional activity, Vadivelu has grooved for the sensational song Kacha Badam, which is still going viral on social media.

In the video shared by the makers of the movie, Vadivelu can be seen shaking a leg for the song wearing a vibrant yellow tee and black sweatpants. With his signature actions and body language, the song has set the stage for the smashing comeback of the actor to the silver screens.

Last seen alongside Vijay in the 2017 movie Mersal, Vadivelu took a hiatus owing to differences with the film fraternity in Tamil Nadu. He had issues with several filmmakers due to which, he decided not to star in movies for a while. And now, he is all set to come back with Naai Sekar Returns, bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Speaking of the movie’s cast and crew, it has music by Santhosh Narayanan, and it is directed by Suraj. Apart from Vadivelu, the upcoming movie features Sivaangi Krishnakumar of Vijay Television’s Cooku With Komali fame, Redin Kingsley, Prashanth Rangaswamy, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Manobala, Munishkanth, and Shivani Narayanan to name a few.

Apart from these Vadivelu also has a couple more projects in his lineup. This includes Maamannan and Chnadramukhi 2. Maamannan is helmed by Mari Selvaraj (Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal fame) and it stars Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role. Reports suggest that Vadivelu will be seen as Udhanidhi’s father in the movie and his role will not be a comical one. The makers officially launched the movie in May this year.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Chandramukhi helmed by P Vasu stars Raghava Lawrance in the lead role.s The sequel will also star Kangana Ranaut as the leading lady. The film is the second installment of Rajinikanth, Prabhu, and Jyothika’s Chandramukhi, which was released in 2005. More details about the movie are expected to be announced by the makers soon.