Naan Kadavul Actor Alagan Tamilmani Curses Director Bala: ‘Change Your Attitude Else You Will Disappear'

Many people in the film industry know how director Bala makes films. He is a terror in the shooting spot. He never shows any mercy to the actors. He takes the same scene many times until he is satisfied and beats the actors, beats the assistant directors.

That's why big actors don't come forward to act in his direction. It is doubtful whether Vikram, Vishal, Arya etc. will act in his direction even if he calls again. Even Suriya recently walked out of Vanangaan. That is why Bala is in a position to make films with small actors like Atharva.

In this case, Alagan Tamilmani, who played the role of Arya's father in Naan Kadavul, has scolded Bala in a recent interview to a media portal. He has produced some films and is also a writer. He spoke about his experience of acting in the film Naan Kadavul:

"My house was near Bala's office. Bala approached me and asked me to act in a new film that he is making. I also agreed. He told me to grow a beard for that. The shooting started after I grew a beard for 8 months. In one scene my wife had to slap me. The actress gently slapped my cheek. But Bala yelled, 'Are you slapping hard or should I slap you?'

So, the actress slapped me hardly. I fainted and fell down. Also in one scene they asked me to jump into the water from above. There were many stones under the water. Every time I hurt my leg. At the end I jumped and said 'Let's die like that'. That's when the shot got OK.

My mother passed away while the shoot was going on. So, I had to shave and trim the beard. But Bala did not allow it. We have been shooting for 3 years. As I am a producer, I do not even do my duty to my mother. Hope you understand my situation.

I cursed him with a burning stomach. Everyone knows where Bala is now. Hey Bala.. Change your attitude. Otherwise yoy will disappear" said Alagan Tamilmani angrily.