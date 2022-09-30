Naane Varuvean is a psychological thriller written by Dhanush and directed by Selvaraghavan, his brother. The movie got released amid decent expectations albeit with no noticeable promotions on September 29 all over the world. The movie is raving reviews for the performances, music, and direction. The film marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan after a gap of 11 years.

Naane Varuvean is the story of twin brothers Kathir and Prabhu. Both brothers are distinctive from each other and Kathir turns out to be a violent one. Following a gruesome incident, Prabhu and his mother leave for Chennai. About 20 years later, Prabhu marries a woman and they both give birth to a daughter, Satya. Their daughter begins seeing visions of an imaginary man named Somu, with whom she communicates. How Kathir, Prabhu, Satya, and Somu are connected is what you have to see on the big screen.