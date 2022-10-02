Naane Varuvean is the latest film of Dhanush, who not only played a double role in the film but also penned the script for it. The film is directed by Selvaraghavan and marks the collaboration of the brothers, after about 11 years.

The movie released on September 29, a day before Mani Ratnam's most hyped Ponniyin Selvan hit the screens. The movie, however, managed to win appreciation from moviegoers and the fans of the actor and director. The makers of the film, Kalaipuli S Thanu, who helmed the project under his V Creations banner has refrained from promoting the film on a noticeable scale. The movie had a direct release after the teaser launch.