Dhanush, who scored a super hit in the form of Thiruchitrambalam recently has now ventured out to the silver screen with Naane Varuvean. The actor himself penned the film's thriller story, directed by his brother Selvaraghavan. The duo reunited after a gap of 11 years and have proved that their combination is successful.

The story of Naane Varuvean is about two brothers, twins, who grow up differently. One of them becomes a serial killer, Kathir. The other one, Prabhu, moves to Chennai and settles down with his wife and child, Satya. Satya begins to see visions of Somu. Who is Somu? and what is his connection to Satya? What happens to Kathir? is what is to be seen on the big screen.