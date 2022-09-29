Naane Varuvean Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Dhanush's latest psychological thriller Naane Varuvean released amid huge expectations and a great competition at the box office on September 29. The movie was released in Telugu as Nene Vasthuna. The movie is garnering praise for the performances and filmmaking style.

Dhanush has penned the story of Naane Varuvean and the film marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush with his director brother Selvaraghavan. The movie stars Elli AvrRam, Indhuja Ravichandan, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Shelly Kishore, and Saravan Subbaiah among others in crucial roles.