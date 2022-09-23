With about two weeks for the month to end, it was announced that the film would release this month. A date was not fixed until a couple of days back, although speculators had predicted the date correctly as September 29.

Naane Varuvean's team surprised us by announcing a September release, a few days into September, although the film was in the early stages of promotion. Posters had been dropped and a single was released in the first half of the month. A teaser was released on September 16.

Now, the film has been certified by the Censor Board, and Naane Varuvean has gotten a U/A certificate. It makes sense, as the teaser showed quite a bit of conceptual darkness and violence in it.

A trailer or audio launch has not been announced by the team yet. It's most likely that Selvaraghavan might skip releasing a trailer and we might have to go straight to the film after the teaser. While the intrigue could work for the film, it might also be a downside. A trailer would probably pull more people into theaters.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, the composer of Naane Varuvean, has tweeted that the RR for the film has been loaded and locked.

With Ponniyin Selvan releasing on September 30, this month is going to end on epic note. Mani Ratnam and Selvaraghavan are two highly celebrated directors of the industry. While Mani Ratnam is coming up with a massive historical fiction, Selvaraghavan is coming up with what looks like his most ambitious effort in terms of the premise and plot he has chosen for the project. With two high-profile releases, social media is going to be a happening place.