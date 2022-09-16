Naane Varuvean Teaser Review: Is This A Time-Travel Thriller?

Yuvan Shankar Raja is ruling the teaser with his background score. This film's OST would be talked about for sure.

Selvaraghavan and Dhanush are starring in the same film and it feels so surreal that I had to watch the teaser multiple times to check if it was Selvaraghavan indeed. It is him.

And we see two versions of Dhanush. One is younger and looks psychologically disturbed. He has long hair, a clean-shaven face and a creepy slash goofy smile. He gives out obvious serial killer vibes and is scarily interesting. The older Dhanush has a beard and neatly cut hair, a pair of glasses and a troubled look. He looks like he can't cause any harm to any soul at all. We see Selvaraghavan a little similar to the younger Dhanush but less stylish, and more tribal. He also appears more composed than the younger Dhanush. There is also a boy that appears quite similar to the younger Dhanush.

There was a shot where the boy is seen cutting some with his knife, and in another shot the younger Dhanush is seen attempting to cut the boy the same way. In one shot we see Dhanush pulling an arrow behind, and we see Selvaraghavan shoot it, and we also see it hitting younger Dhanush.

I don't have a logical explanation for this maybe, but i feel that this is a time travel adventure and for some reason, older versions of the same person are hunting down the younger versions. The boy is the youngest, the younger Dhanush is next, and Selvaraghavan is the oldest version of this character.

The older Dhanush could be somewhere between the younger Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's timeline, but then his appearance, behaviour and life all seem very different from the other three. So it's possible he is a different character altogether. Or, he may be a very different version after all.

This could all be wrong but I believe that this is a time-travel thriller for sure. If not at this might involve a case of hallucinations and distorted reality at the very least.

Whatever it is, it is insanely exciting. I can't wait for the trailer of this beauty.