In the new poster, Dhanush is seen in his younger avatar with Elli AvrRam, who is playing the role of his love interest. As reported earlier, Naane Varuven will feature two leading ladies opposite the National award-winning actor. Elli AvrRam is appearing as one of the two female leads, while Indhuja Ravichandran is said to be playing the other role in the film.

Naane Varuven, the highly anticipated Dhanush-Selvaraghavan project is currently in the final stages of its production. The makers revealed a brand new poster of Naane Varuven on the special occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, to the much excitement of cine-goers. The new poster of Selvaraghavan's film, which features Dhanush and Elli AvrRam, looks absolutely dreamy.

As reported earlier, director Selvaraghavan had confirmed that Dhanush is playing a very unique role in Naane Varuven, in an earlier interview. The filmmaker also confirmed that the National award-winning actor's character is nothing like the roles he has essayed on the silver screen, so far. Interestingly, another main character of the movie is the jeep that is used by Dhanush's character.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Dhanush is playing a double role in the film. But some others suggest that the actor will be seen playing various stages of his character. Naane Varuven is penned by director Selvaraghavan himself. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film. Om Prakash is the director of photography. Bhuvan Srinivasan handles the editing.

Naane Varuven is bankrolled by the senior film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations. The project will feature two leading ladies including Indhuja Ravichandran. Selvaraghavan, the director himself is playing a pivotal role in the movie, which also features Yogi Babu in a key role. As per the reports, Naane Varuven might hit the theatres by the second half of 2022.