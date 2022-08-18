Nassar Meets With An Accident While Shooting; Suffers Minor Injuries

Nassar, the senior actor met with an accident during the shooting. As per the latest reports, Nassar fell from the staircase when he was shooting at the Telangana police academy for the upcoming Telugu film Spark. The actor, who suffered minor injuries in the accident, is currently admitted to a private hospital.

The sources close to the project suggest that Nassar fell from the staircase while shooting an important sequence of the Aravind Kumar Ravivarma directorial. Reportedly, he landed on his face and injured his eye in the process. Along with the actor, his co-stars Suhasini Maniratnam, Mehreen Pirzada, and Sayaji Shinde were also present at the location when the accident happened.