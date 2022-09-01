Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Positive Reviews Pile Up For The Social Drama

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is more real than Ranjith's other movies, and he has shared in an interview, that this is completely his film, with absolutely no compromises in how he approached and executed the project. Anurag Kashyap had seen the film and commented that this is the most vulnerable and naked that Ranjith has gotten with his films. Well, he is right.

The film has collected about Rs. 60 lakh, net, in India, on its first day, as per early estimates.

The writer-director has confronted the political constraints that affect romantic relationships, internally and externally. While many of us can claim to be progressive, based on our own scale of measure, the film uninhibitedly portrays how we often act quite regressively. He emphasizes how nobody is perfect, but the goal is to keep moving toward perfection, instead of settling down where we are.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu stars Kalidas, Kalaiyarasan, and Dushara as the leads. All three of them and the supporing cast have delivered very real, and very relatable performances, especially Kalaiyarasan. Arjun, the character he has played, can easily be discarded as a cringy conservative. But Kalaiyarasan has managed to make the character create some semblance of an emotional connection with the audience. Kalidas and Dushara as Iniyan and Rene are likable and classy.

The music has been scored by Tenma. Kishor Kumar is the DOP, and Selva RK is the editor. Yaazhi Films and Neelam Productions have bankrolled the project, written and directed by Pa Ranjith.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu has been receiving highly positive reviews, from critics and the audience alike. The film has struck a chord with the viewers managing to touch upon at least one or two vulnerable moments in their own lives.