Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, the highly anticipated Pa Ranjith directorial is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 31, Wednesday. Ahead of its release, director Pa Ranjith had organised a premiere show for the multi-starrer in Mumbai. Natchathiram Nagargiradhu has totally impressed the film industry members including directors Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, and others.

Anurag Kashyap, who is highly impressed with the Pa Ranjith directorial, took to his official Instagram page and heaped praises on the film. "Saw #natchathiramnagargiradhu last night. The uncensored version . This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith's head . There is an order in his chaotic mind . Where so many of his identities are having conversations and conflicting with each other . They just want to be and in order to be, they have to assert themselves and hold on to their grounds. It's a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred." wrote the celebrated filmmaker.