The National Awards for films that have been produced and released in the country are always much awaited. This year too, the films of south Indian industries- Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, have won laurels at the 68th National Film Awards.

Headed by Anurag Singh Thakur, Central Minister for the Information and Broadcasting Department, National Awards were announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, and are given to recognise the exceptional work displayed by actors, actresses, and technicians who have worked in several film industries across the country.

This year, there have been several such films, actors and technical crews, who have been given the prestigious award. Take a look at the list of Tamil winners below.

Here's the entire list of winners at the 68th National Film Awards- Tamil

Best Actor: Suriya- Soorarai Pottru (Shared with Ajay Devgn)

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali- Soorarai Pottru

Advertisement Advertisement

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli- Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Tamil Film (Feature): Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad- Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best BGM: GV Prakash- Soorarai Pottru

Best Production: 2D Productions

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru- Shalini Usha

Best Dialogue: Mandela- Madonne Ashwin

Best Debut Film Of A Director: Mandela- Madonne Ashwin