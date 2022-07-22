The National Awards for films that have been produced and released in the country are always much awaited. This year too, the films of south Indian industries- Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, have won laurels at the 68th National Film Awards.
National Film Awards 2022 Tamil Winners Complete List: It's A Clean Sweep For Soorarai Pottru!
Headed by Anurag Singh Thakur, Central Minister for the Information and Broadcasting Department, National Awards were announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, and are given to recognise the exceptional work displayed by actors, actresses, and technicians who have worked in several film industries across the country.
This year, there have been several such films, actors and technical crews, who have been given the prestigious award. Take a look at the list of Tamil winners below.
Here's the entire list of winners at the 68th National Film Awards- Tamil
Best Actor: Suriya- Soorarai Pottru (Shared with Ajay Devgn)
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali- Soorarai Pottru
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli- Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Tamil Film (Feature): Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad- Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best BGM: GV Prakash- Soorarai Pottru
Best Production: 2D Productions
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru- Shalini Usha
Best Dialogue: Mandela- Madonne Ashwin
Best Debut Film Of A Director: Mandela- Madonne Ashwin
