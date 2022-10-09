Nayanthara And Vignesh Blessed With Twins: Fans Congratulate The Couple On Embracing Parenthood

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced the news about becoming parents to twin sons by sharing the first pictures of their newborn babies on social media. Vignesh shared the pictures and wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa.”

The filmmaker further wrote, “We are blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam (sic).”

The couple, who got married on June 9 this year, have embraced parenthood via surrogacy. As soon as they made the announcement, fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to drop congratulatory messages for the new parents.

One fan wrote, “#Uyir & #Ulagam, Welcome to this beautiful World. You're Bestest Surprise gifts, not just for your Amma & Dad, but their millions of Fans. #Nayanthara & @VigneshShivN many Congratulations. ❤️Get ready for Sleepless Nights and many beautiful memories. ✨”

Another person tweeted, “Congrats @VigneshShivN & #Nayanthara 😍🥳👏🏻 When everyone commented "Let's see how far this relationship goes" You two answered in swag " This far and more to go"❤️🔥 It's a statement for everyone who are being constantly judged💯 #WikkiNayan #VigneshShivan #Nayan #Twotwotwo”

Take a look at a few more fan reactions below: