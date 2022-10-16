The Health Ministry had ordered the officials to look into this, as the couple had announced their marriage only a few months back. Legally, the couple would have had to wait a few more years to opt for a surrogate mother, for their babies.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had announced the birth of their twin babies on social media recently, October 9 to be precise. The couple had opted to go with a surrogate mother, who is a relative of the actress.

However, during the legal process, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had produced an affidavit proving that their marriage has been legally registered six years back, according to media reports. Although the couple chose to have a social wedding this year, but they have been married for the legally required number of years.

The couple have been rumoured to be together since long back, but the public status was that they were most likely dating. Even this was not confirmed by the couple verbally. Their interactions though hinted that they probably were seeing each other. This comes as a huge surprise because nobody had even imagined that they would already have been married.

It also brings the question of why they wanted to keep it a secret for this many years. But that could have been because they just wanted their private life to be within the shade of their privacy.

The hope is that the couple could finally breathe after all the gossips and controversies surrounding the babies, and truly celebrate the arrival of the twins in peace.