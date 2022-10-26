Nayanthara-Vignesh Surrogacy Case: Govt Inquiry Panel Gives Clean Chit

On June 9, 2022, actress Nayanthara married director Vignesh Shivan in a grand wedding. Four months later on October 9, the couple welcomed twins into their life via surrogacy. However, the happiness in their life was short-lived as the couple came under fire for having children in such a short span after their wedding. As a result, the Tamil Nadu government ordered an inquiry to see if any violation of ICMR's surrogacy guidelines occurred.

The two pediatric doctors who headed the inquiry panel submitted a report to the Health Department. As per the report, the couple submitted all the necessary documents and followed all the rules as dictated in the ICMR guidelines.

Per the guidelines, the surrogate mother was a married woman with a child. The embryo was formed and preserved at the hospital in August 2020. In November 2021, the surrogate mother signed all the necessary documents. The embryo was then planted inside the mother in March 2022 and she delivered twin boys through the Caesarean procedure.

However, all was not smooth sailing during the inquiry. The panel wasn't able to reach the family doctor who referred the couple to the hospital as they relocated abroad. Even though the surrogacy documents and treatment records were to be properly maintained in the hospital, such was not the case. Hence, the panel sent a notice to the hospital to seek an explanation of why the private hospital did not maintain the documents and follow the guidelines.

Regardless, the inquiry panel concluded its investigation and gave a clean chit to the couple, declaring that they followed all the necessary ICMR procedures and there was no infraction of law during the entire surrogacy ordeal. We hope that the couple can now breathe a sigh of relief and make some beautiful moments raising their kids.