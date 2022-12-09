Newly-Married Baakiyalakshmi Actress Rithika Shares Honeymoon Photos With Husband From Maldives

The actor also shared some photos from the wedding and the reception party earlier last month. Sharing a photo from their wedding, she wrote, "Finally... !! MRS.VINU with god's grace need all ur love & blessings to us." She shared another photo and wrote, "Thanking all the well-wishers and fans who wished us for our wedding." Later she shared an Instagram reel and gave us glimpses into her beautiful wedding.

In November, Tamil serial actor Rithika took over the internet by sharing photos from her simple yet elegant wedding ceremony. She tied the knot with Vinu in a traditional Kerala-style wedding ceremony. The couple also hosted a reception on November 27, which was attended by several celebrities from Vijay television.

She also shared a teaser of her reception, where Vijay Television celebrities like Bala, Pugazh, Magesh, and Priyanka Deshpande were seen posing with her and her husband. And now, her photos from the honeymoon have come as a sweet surprise to her fans and followers.

Advertisement

Now, she has shared photos from her honeymoon with her Husband in Maldies. While she has shared one photo on her Instagram feed, she shared a photo collage on her Instagram story. In the photo, she can be seen in the backdrop of the Maldives beach and posing a BTS heart. Sharing it, Rithika wrote on the photo-sharing application, "Hi Maldives." Her fans and followers showered love by liking the photo on the application. The photo shows her in a black full-armed tee and she paired it with a pair of cool sunglasses.

Apart from the family drama Baakiyalakshmi, Rithika has also taken part in the comical cookery show of Vijay television titled Cooku With Comali. Recently, it was announced recently that she has stepped into the silver screens. She is set to make her debut movie appearance by playing a lead role in an upcoming movie. The film will be led by Tamil actor Sathish and she will be seen as his pair in the film. Titled Sattam En Kaiyil, the crime thriller will be directed by Chachi, who is known for helming Vaibhav's Sixer.