Nitham Oru Vaanam: Ashok Selvan & Ra Karthik's Journey Of Romance & Self-Discovery

Ashok Selvan is a consistent actor who delivers his performances irrespective of how his films work for the audience overall. He is now out with a film that looks appealing to lovers of stories that handle love, relationships, and discovering oneself.

Nitham Oru Vaanam release in the theatres on November 4, Friday. The film is written and directed by Ra Karthik. Vidhu Ayyana is the film's cinematographer, and Anthony is the editor. Gopi Sundar composed the film's music.

The film stars Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivathmika Rajashekar as female leads. All three of them appear to be in relationships with Ashok Selvan's character in different phases of his life, from what the trailer showed.

Director Ra Karthik had mentioned in an interview that Nitham Oru Vaanam would be along the lines of Jab We Met. A story that deals with travel, spiritual awakening, and experiencing love in its purest form.

The equation between Shivatmika and Ashok seems to be quite intimate and might be his first relationship. Aparna Balamurali plays a girl who is fighting a marriage arranged by her family that she is not interested in. Ritu Varma and Ashok are shown to be traveling and meeting each other on their journey.

The format of a lead character going through three different relationships seems to be working quite well. The third time might actually be the charm after all. And I guess Aparna's character might be that third relationship, but it's not clear from the trailer which phase of his life precedes the other.

Ritu and Ashok's relationship dynamic is mostly friendly and it is quite possible that she might be the bridge that takes from his heartbreak to get him on a soul-searching journey.

There is a shot in the trailer where a sister figure in his life tells Ashok's character that traveling and meeting new people could give him the meaning that he is looking for everywhere. A slice-of-life story that talks about self-discovery is welcome any day, and this looks like it might be a good addition to that list.