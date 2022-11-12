Pan Indian Actor Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi In Police Avatar Again - Ponram's DSP First Look Released!

The title and first look poster of Vijay Sethupathi's film DSP directed by Ponram has been released. Bankrolled by director Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films, the film has created huge expectations already.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is a leading actor in Tamil cinema, is making his mark in Bollywood, Tollywood and Mollywood as well. This actor who has conquered all the places in acting like hero, villain, supporting character, special appearance is currently choosing to act in multi-starrer films. Vijay Sethupathi is playing a police officer in the movie DSP, directed by Ponram, who is known for his films like Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan. The title and first look poster of the film was released yesterday. The poster features actor Vijay Sethupathi wearing a police costume and riding a Royal Enfield bike.

Ace director Karthik Subbaraj is producing the film on behalf of Stone Bench. Karthik Subbaraj-Vijay Sethupathi alliance has been working together since the time of short film. After the films Pizza, Iraivi, Petta and Jigarthanda, they are joining again with the film DSP. Anu Keerthy is paired opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi in the film. Music director D Iman composed the songs and background score.

It is noteworthy that before this, actor Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a policeman in the films Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Sethupathi which were well received both at the box office and critically. Vijay Sethupathi is playing an important role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. He did a prominent character in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai and it is ready for release. Also films like Gandhi Talkies, Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas are upcoming films starring Vijay Sethupathi.