Parvati Nair's Missing House Help Files Counter Complaint Against Her; Calls Her Abuser

Model-actress Parvati Nair, who lodged a complaint against her housekeeper, alleging he stole valuables worth Rs 14 lakh from her home. And now, two weeks after the complaint was filed, Nair's house help on Thursday (November 10) lodged a counter complaint against the actress and said that Parvati Nair physically assaulted him. He also added that the actress's theft complaint was fake.

The man named Subhash Chandra Bose, 30, who belongs to Pudukkottai, has been working at Parvati Nair's Sterling Road residence for the past two years. The actress has been living there for the past three years.

Speaking about the case with media reporters on Thursday (November 10), Bose told them, "Nair suspected me of being an informant of a producer who sent me to work for her. She questioned my loyalty and assaulted me along with her male friends."

Parvati Nair had previously filed a police complaint at Chennai's Nungambakkam station on October 20. In the complaint, Parvati alleged that two watches costing over Rs 10 lakh and a laptop worth Rs 1 lakh were stolen by Bose, along with two mobile phones. After the complaint was filed, police did a thorough investigation of Nair's house.

Meantime, police have called Nair for an inquiry on Thursday.

Parvati Nair started modelling at the age of 15. She predominantly works in south Indian films and has appeared in Malayalam films, along with some Tamil and Kannada projects as well. She made her debut with the Malayalam film anthology Poppins and has been a part of some critically acclaimed movies in the south.

Nair has been awarded the Best Kannada Debut Actress Award at the South Indian International Movie Award for her role as a young journalist in the movie Story Kathe. For the unversed, Parvati made her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Kabir Khan's sports biopic 83 last year. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. She has also acted in films like Yennai Arindhaal and Nimir.

The actress will next be seen in two Tamil movies, Aalambana opposite Vaibhav Reddy and Muniskanth, and Rubam, a female-centric psychological thriller.