Pattampoochi starring Sundar C and actor Jai in the lead roles is a period crime thriller set in the 1980s. The plot revolves around a deadly serial killer played by Jai and a police officer hell-bent on proving the accused as a convict. Sundar C played the quintessential cop in the film presented by his wife, actress-turned-producer Kushbu Sundar.

The movie is reviewed as a loud and aimless attempt at telling a thriller story in a bland narration. A few entertainment websites have reported that the movie is silly and relies majorly on shock value. Jai played the role of Sudhakar AKA Pattampoochi, who is serving a death sentence in the prison for homicide. He, however, tells a reporter, played by Honey Rose, that he is not the accused in the particular crime he is convicted for and is rather the infamous serial killer who goes by the name Pattampoochi.

The movie stars Honey Rose Varghese and Imman Annachi in other prominent roles. Directed by Badri, who earlier worked as an assistant director with Sundar C, this movie received a lukewarm response at the box office. Pattampoochi is now available for digital streaming on Simply South within just 15 days of its theatrical release. The movie will also stream on Tentkotta along with Simply South from July 8.

Pattampoochi's music is rendered by Navneeth Sundar and cinematography is handled by E Krishnasamy. Fenny Oliver edited the film.