Pattampoochi is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the 1980s where a serial killer and an honest police officer were involved in a cat and mouse game. Directed by Badri Narayanan, the movie depicts Sundar as the cop and Jai in a never-seen-before avatar of a serial killer.

The trailer of Pattampoochi is quite intriguing and the moviegoers have been waiting to watch the film on the silver screen. The day has finally arrived as the movie opened on screens across the world.