‘People Say That I Look Like Aishwarya Rai’ - Kalaga Thalaivan Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Opens Up!

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Kalaga Thalaivan is a Tamil film starring actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, actress Nidhhi Agerwal and Bigg Boss fame Aarav. The film was released on November 18, 2022 and got good response from the audience.

The film's heroine Nidhhi Agerwal gave a special interview to our Film Beat channel. Let's take a look at some of the interesting questions and Nidhhi Agerwal's answers here:

Which place do you visit frequently in Chennai?

Khadar Nawazkhan Road is the place I frequently visit in Chennai. My Different Exercise Philotic Training Center is located there. And my favorite coffee shop is also there.

Which actress do you feel you look like?

I am being compared to Miss World Aishwarya Rai. They say my eyes look like hers. I like Aishwarya Rai. I also like her films including Devdas. She is an admirable lady.

Advertisement

What makes fans follow your Instagram page?

Telugu and Tamil fans gave my statue as a valentine's day gift. Even though it was a bit over the top, I was very happy. They gave because of their love for me. Movies feature action scenes because of the love between the hero and the heroine. When love is abundant, there is no wrong in doing anything. 2.6 million fans follow my Instagram page. The reason for this is only love.

What makes you speak Tamil so beautifully?

I know four languages Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English. I love listening to songs. The reason I speak Tamil and Telugu is because of the songs. My playlist includes songs in all four languages. Shreya Ghoshal is my favorite singer. She is a nightingale. She has sung for me for the third time through the film Kalaga Thalaivan. I'm very happy with it.

What do you want to say about the movie Love Today?

I liked the movie Love Today very much. My favorite is the comedy that comes with the film. Love Today is a great comedy movie full of hilarious entertainment. Good thoughts and bad thoughts come in everyone's life. Take the good and discard the bad. Similarly in love there will be success, failure, etc. I usually read a bit of text messages that come my way. But I'll take only the good. I suffered a lot for a period of time due to misconceptions. But now I am an experienced woman.

Who is your boy bestie?

My boy bestie is Abhishek Tripathi. He is not here. He is in America. Female bestie Santana. The availability of a bestie varies according to the character of each person.

Nidhhi Agerwal further said that she like the on screen pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. SHe also said that Alaipayuthey is one of the best films that express love.

Click here to watch the full video of this interview