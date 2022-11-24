'People Talk More About South Indian Films Than Bollywood Films' Says Actor Vishnu Vishal

Actor Vishnu Vishal and actress Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Gatta Kusthi will hit the theaters on December 2, 2022.

In order to promote the film, the film crew held a discussion program with students at a private college in Saravanampatti area of Coimbatore. Actor Vishnu Vishal and actress Aishwarya Lekshmi who attended the event met the media. Then they shared various information about the interesting events of the film and the central idea of the film.

Speaking then, Vishnu Vishal said, "Men and women are equal. The film talks about ego differences between husband and wife. South Indian films are now more talked about in India than Bollywood films. People now expect more content from movies. People's perception and expectations towards movies have grown intellectually. I think there is some politics behind the continued reception of Tamil films among the rest of the world."

Talking about the photos he posted on social media recently, he said, "I only posted those photos in a way that when directors write stories for different characters, they should think that I would fit in and it is just related to fitness. My wife took these photos before Ranveer Singh publish similar photos. People who appreciate maintaining a fit body when women post it on social media, doesn't express such comments when men post it."

Asked whether Red Giant Movies is forcing to release all the films under their banner, he said, "They are not releasing them voluntarily. We ask them. They released my films even when they had problems. Even when they were not in power, they had released a film for me called Silkuvarpatti Singam. So it is not true that Red Giant is buying and releasing all the movies under compulsion."

When he was asked about his opinion on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni producing and presenting Tamil films, "I read this on social media. I will welcome if he takes his new ventures in the Tamil film industry. Everyone knows the relationship between Tamil Nadu and him," he replied.

"We wholeheartedly welcome all other language films in the Tamil film industry. But I think there is a big politics behind some other language production companies creating pressure on the release of Tamil films." says Vishnu Vishal when asked about Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu release issue in Hyderabad.