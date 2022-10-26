PICS: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Celebrate First Diwali With Their Twins; Wish For Peace And Happiness

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are the new parents in the town and the power couple is enjoying every bit of this new phase of their lives. For the uninitiated, Vignesh and Nayanthara had embraced parenthood recently as they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. The announcement was made by Vignesh as he shared an adorable picture on social media and introduced his sons as Uyir and Ulagam. As the power couple has been enjoying this new journey of parenthood, they celebrated their first Diwali with their twins.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared beautiful pics of himself with Nayanthara on the occasion of Diwali as they held their twins in their arms. In the pic, Nayanthara was dressed in an orange saree with yellow borders and had tied her hair in a back bun which was decorated with gajra. On the other hand, Vignesh looked dapper in a maroon kurta. He also shared a video of themselves and wrote, "Happy happy Diwali Diwali for all of you! Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you. Pray Hard, love hard! Cos ... Love is all we can have for each and everyone ... love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God. Trust in love. Trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful".

Take a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's video here:

For the uninitiated, Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot in June this year in a grand ceremony after dating each other for a couple of years. Talking about the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is slated to release on June 2 next year.