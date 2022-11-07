Poetu Dhanush's Next Bilingual Film Vaathi's First Single Release Date Out; Actor penned the Tamil Lyrics

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar tweeted that the first single track of the film Vaathi starring actor Dhanush will be released on the November 10, 2022. Poetu Dhanush penned the Tamil lyrics for the first single and Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the Telugu version of the song. Singer Shwetha Mohan gave her vocals to this lovely melody composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

"Very happy to be singing for GV Prakash after a long time!! A super cute feel-good melody in Thamizh and Telugu coming to you soon. AND after Innum Konjam Neram, Enna Solla, Nee partha vizhigal, Kalarasiga, Munnadi pora pulla, Jodi nilave, Sirukki vaasam, Venpani Malare, Paarthen... I think I'm gonna have another hit song for Dhanush Sir Thank you!! Guess the movie name, Dhanush fans!" tweeted singer Shweta Mohan from her official Twitter handle.

In this case, Dhanush's next film Vaathi will be released in both Tamil and Telugu languages. The film is directed by Telugu director Venky Atluri and the film speaks about the education system in our country. Samyuktha Menon is playing the female lead in the film. Saikumar, Samuthrakani and Ken Karunas are also playing important roles in it. The team had earlier announced that Vaathi will release on the December 2, 2022. But the recent update that the film is not releasing next month has left Dhanush fans disappointed. This single announcement has given the much needed relaxation for them. Let's wait and listen to the beautiful melody in a couple of days.