Ponni Nadhi: The Ponniyin Selvan First Single Brings Back Ancient Tamil Music In All Its Glory!

Ponni Nadhi song narrates the journey of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the character played by Karthi, through the bangs of the Ponni river (the present Kaveri). The unique number is penned by Elangi Krishnan, and sung by AR Rahman himself. The biggest highlight of the Ponni Nadhi song is the ancient Tamil instruments that are included in its orchestra.

The most anticipated Ponniyin Selvan first single is finally out. The Ponni Nadhi song, which introduces the audiences to the world of Cholas, has already created quite a stir on social media. The Ponniyin Selvan first single , which is composed by celebrated musician AR Rahman, has brought back ancient Tamil music in all its glory and raised the expectations over Mani Ratnam's dream project.

Karthi, who plays Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan looks a million bucks in the Ponni Nadhi lyrical video, that has been going viral. The Tamil audiences, who are well-versed with Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan novel feel that the talented actor is simply the perfect choice to play the role. The actor's dance portions and his shot with Vanthiyathevan's horse Semban are a treat to watch.

AR Rahman, the composer who is currently busy with his American tour, is performing the Ponni Nadhi song live in Houston, Texas, tonight. Thus, the makers are officially beginning the international promotions of Ponniyin Selvan, which is being made as the biggest project in Mani Ratnam's career with both its budget and scale. A massive audio launch event is expected to be held once AR Rahman returns to Chennai.

To the uninitiated, Ponniyin Selvan narrates the political atmosphere of the Chola dynasty, before Raja Raja Chola I was crowned as the king. The project features an extensive star cast including Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others.