The film's net All India collection was about Rs. 130 Crore for the first four days. Early estimates for the fifth day suggest a net of about Rs. 23 Crore in India.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is doing amazingly well at the box office. The film has grossed over Rs. 250 Crore so far worldwide.

Day 1: Rs. 36.5 Crore

Day 2: Rs. 34.5 Crore

Day 3: Rs. 39 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 20 Crore

Day 5: Rs. 23 Crore (Early Estimates)

The prince of the Vaanar Clan, Vandhiyathevan, is followed on his journey in Ponniyin Selvan 1. He is a soldier in the Crown Prince's army and he has lost his ancestral reign generations ago. Karthi, who portrays Vandhiyathevan, is a perfect fit for the flirtatious, humorous, and tenacious role he is playing. Vikram portrays Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan, an eccentric and wounded warrior who is attempting to move past a heartbreak.

Some of the story's main protagonists are the royal siblings of the Chola kingdom in the tenth century. The oldest, Karikalan, has a brother, Arulmozhi, and a sister, Kundhavai. As political and shrewd as they come, Kundhavai controls everything that occurs in the realm. In his latter years, Arulmozhi goes on to become the fabled Raja Raja Chola.

Nandhini is another important figure in the narrative. Next to the monarch and the princes, she is the spouse of the most powerful political figure in the realm. People frequently make fun of their marriage due to the age difference. She frequently is at odds with the princess, and keeps us guessing about her true agenda. The rivalry between the two women is what drives the plot forward.