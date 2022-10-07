Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 7 Box Office Collection; The Film Enters Rs.300-Crore Club

This is the second Tamil film this year, following Vikram, to enter the 300 Crore club.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has successfully stepped into the 300 Crore club after its first week run at the box office. The film has grossed over Rs. 300 Crore worldwide.

The film's net All India collection was more than Rs. 170 Crore for the first six days. Early estimates for the sixth day suggest a net of about Rs. 11.5 Crore in India. The first week's net collection amounts to over Rs. 180 Crore. The film's net collection is expected to cross Rs. 200 Crore this weekend.

Day 1: Rs. 36.5 Crore

Day 2: Rs. 34.5 Crore

Day 3: Rs. 39 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 20 Crore

Day 5: Rs. 23 Crore

Day 6: Rs. 20 Crore

Day 7: Rs. 11.5 Crore (Early Estimates)

The numbers have significantly dropped on Thursday compared to the first three days of the week. The collection might increase again during the weekend. Day 8 numbers are likely to stay along the lines of Day 7 numbers, probably lesser, somewhere around Rs. 10 Crore maybe.

Kamal Haasan, Vikram, and Karthi had recently attended a press meet, to keep the energy alive. Kamal Haasan has been actively involved in the film's promotions right from the beginning. He had attended the trailer launch event along with Rajinikanth. He had offered to voice the introduction note for the film. He has continued to extend his support and efforts for the epic.