Ponniyin Selvan 1 Fever Started With Its 1st Sneak Peek Video Release – Pandyas Vow To Detroy Cholas

As per Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan Novel, Aditha Karikalan was a crown prince and a brave warrior. He defeated the Pandyas on the Sevur battlefield, beheading their king Veera Pandian. To avenge their king's death, Pandiyan assassins infiltrated the Chola Kingdom, vowing to destroy the Chola dynasty. Ravi Dasan, Soman Sambavan, Devaralan and Varagunan are the most notorious Pandiyan assassins.

The first sneak peek video from Ponniyin Selvan 1 is out now and it portrays the militant nature of the Pandyas. After watching this sneak peek video, one couldn't stop imagining the level of celebration for each scene on the 1st day and 1st show with this tremendous background music by AR Rahman. Ponniyan Selvan 1 is the Pride of India and nobody expected such a raw film from the legendary director Mani Ratnam. A sure shot blockbuster is on the way.

It is so evident from the video that actor Kishore brilliantly performed the role of Ravi Dasan. But his Tamil fluency is not so good. The team might have gone for another dubbing artist for such an important character of the film. And the VFX work of the camphor fire in the hands of Pandyas is quite disappointing. Apart from these minute flaws, this scene is going to be even better in the theatres because here it is heavily edited so as not to reveal too much.

On the other hand, this itself is a big spoiler for such a Magnum Opus movie. Despite the vengance, The Pandyas never said they will kill Kunthavai. Their respect for women and children is just amazing. It seems, Pandyas portions are going to be terrific than cholas. Sadly because of Aayirathil Oruvan and Ponniyin Selvan 1 movies Cholas were most known but Pandyas were underated. Hope some top directors will make a movie for Pandyas in the future. Let's wait till 30th September to witness the war between the great Cholas and the mighty Pandyas.

Click here to watch the sneak peaak video