Ponniyin Selvan 1! As the nation eagerly awaits the historical fiction by Mani Ratnam, an early review has dropped on Twitter. Umair Sandhu, a self-proclaimed film critic, and an overseas censor board member has tweeted the "first review" of Ponniyin Selvan 1, and here is what it says.
Ponniyin Selvan 1 First Review: A Decent Historical Saga With Some Twists & Clap-Worthy Moments
"First Review #PS1 ! Amazing Cinematic Saga with Terrific Production Designing & VFX ! #ChiyaanVikram & #Karthi Stole the Show all the way. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is Back & looking Stunning ! Overall, A Decent Historical Saga with some twists & Clap worthy moments."
Umair Sandhu has given the film three stars.
The film releases worldwide on September 30. It is directed by Mani Ratnam, and is based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan. Writer Jayamohan and actor Elango Kumaravel have worked as writers for the film. The film's songs and the background score have been composed by AR Rahman. The film stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi as primary characters.
Ponniyin Selvan 1 follows the journey of Vallavarayan Vandhiyathevan as he carries messages from the crown prince of the Chola Kingdom, to the King, and the Prince's siblings. We come across both fictional and real moments from history as we travel with the protagonist on his road trip. We meet interesting characters and exciting plot twists as move.
- Shah Rukh Khan Refused To Wear Safety Harness For 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'; Mani Ratnam Reveals The Reason
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Advance Booking: Chennaiites Fight For IMAX Tickets
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Fever Started With Its 1st Sneak Peek Video Release – Pandyas Vow To Detroy Cholas
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 New Promo With Unseen Footage Of All Three Heroes Together Creates Strong Buzz
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Pre-Booking Update From USA: $x00K Mark Crossed
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Mumbai Promotion: Actor Vikram Stuns Everyone With His Intense Speech About Cholas
- EXCLUSIVE! Director Mani Ratnam Talks About His Dream Project Ponniyin Selvan:1
- Ponniyin Selvan To Have An Impact On Chiranjeevi's Godfather And Nagarjuna's Ghost At The Telugu BO?
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Promotions: Controversial Questions And The Team's Comebacks
- Ponniyin Selvan 1: Everything You Should Know Before You Watch The Mani Ratnam Film
- Alaikadal Lyric Video Review: Maniratnam And ARR Revisit Their Element
- Ponniyin Selvan 1: Digital And Satellite Rights Price Of Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Out!