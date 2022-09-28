Ponniyin Selvan 1! As the nation eagerly awaits the historical fiction by Mani Ratnam, an early review has dropped on Twitter. Umair Sandhu, a self-proclaimed film critic, and an overseas censor board member has tweeted the "first review" of Ponniyin Selvan 1, and here is what it says.

"First Review #PS1 ! Amazing Cinematic Saga with Terrific Production Designing & VFX ! #ChiyaanVikram & #Karthi Stole the Show all the way. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is Back & looking Stunning ! Overall, A Decent Historical Saga with some twists & Clap worthy moments."

Umair Sandhu has given the film three stars.

The film releases worldwide on September 30. It is directed by Mani Ratnam, and is based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan. Writer Jayamohan and actor Elango Kumaravel have worked as writers for the film. The film's songs and the background score have been composed by AR Rahman. The film stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi as primary characters.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 follows the journey of Vallavarayan Vandhiyathevan as he carries messages from the crown prince of the Chola Kingdom, to the King, and the Prince's siblings. We come across both fictional and real moments from history as we travel with the protagonist on his road trip. We meet interesting characters and exciting plot twists as move.