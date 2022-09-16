Ponniyin Selvan is based on the most famous Tamil literature- a novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy by the same name. The movie stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram among others in pivotal roles.

Director Mani Ratnam's upcoming prestigious historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is gearing up for a grand theatrical release all over the world on September 30. The movie, which has a stellar cast, has music by Oscar Award winner AR Rahman. The makers of the film have also planned a huge audio release event in a couple of days.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the digital streaming rights and satellite rights updates have surfaced in the Kollywood circle. Ponniyin Selvan will have two parts and OTT giant Amazon Prime Video is said to have bagged the digital streaming rights for an amount of Rs 100 Crore.

Similarly, Sun TV is said to have bought the TV telecast rights of the first part of Ponniyin Selvan for about Rs 25 Crore. The information is based on a few reports carried out by entertainment websites and twitter pages. However, an official statement from the makers of the film is awaited.

The story of Ponniyin Selvan is about Arunmozhi Varman, who rises to take over the Chola kingdom as its emperor, who is later known as Rajaraja Chola 1. Vikram is playing the role of Aditya Karikalan and Aishwarya Rai is playing a dual role as a mother and daughter. Jayam Ravi is portraying Arunmozhi Varman and Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. Trisha is playing Kundavai.

The movie's cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman and A Sreekar Prasad worked on the project as its editor. National Award winner Thota Tharani worked as the film's Production Designer. Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions bankrolled the film.