Ponniyin Selvan 1's team took their time to start promoting the film, but once they began, they have been going non-stop. The results have already started to show.
Ponniyin Selvan 1 Pre-Booking Update From USA: $x00K Mark Crossed
The recent unofficial update about the pre-booking business in the US, mentions that Ponniyin Selvan 1 has crossed the 500k dollars mark, and an overall business of over 1 million dollars is a certainty. The tweet praised the planning and effort of the US distributors.
The tweet added that about 95 percent of the numbers have come for the Tamil version of the film, and maybe more effort on the Telugu front could help boost the numbers even further.
One person had commented under the tweet that there is no interest as there are no Telugu stars. A person responded to that saying people from the rest of the country did not have this perspective about Bahubali or KGF.
It's not clear whether the commenter was aware that KGF was not a Telugu film. Putting that aside, it is true that irrespective of the people involved in the team, films need to be taken on their merit, which goes for any film releasing anywhere.
However, while the current advance booking numbers suggest how excited the Tamil audience are about the film, it does not necessarily mean that the Telugu audience are not excited at all. The box office numbers would offer a more clear picture of the film's reach across the country.
