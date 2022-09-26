Director Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, a magnum opus surrounding the Chola Kingdom, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is about to hit the silver screen all over the world on September 30. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also, this star-studded film is the first Tamil film to be released in IMAX.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the literary work of Kalki Krishnamurthy by the same name. Many stalwarts of Tamil industry tried to convert it into a film for several decades, but it was only realized now. Mani Ratnam wanted to depict the entire novel in a single film but due to the scale of the novel, the movie was later decided to be made in two parts. PS is said to be one of the dream projects of Mani Ratnam.