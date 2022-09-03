Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial is gearing up for its massive audio and trailer launch event. Ahead of the big event, the makers are busy revealing the character posters of the magnum opus, on social media. On September 3, Saturday, the highly anticipated character posters of Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shobita Dhulipala from Ponniyin Selvan were finally revealed.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the role of Poonguzhali, the free-spirited boat woman from Kodikkarai, who falls hopelessly in love with Prince Arumozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan. Sobhita Dhulipala, on the other hand, is appearing in the role of Vanathi, the Kodumbalur princess who is the future bride of Prince Arunmozi, and the best friend of his sister Kundavai Piratti.