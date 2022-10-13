Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released in the theatres on September 30, and then in the two weeks since its release, the film had already broken all industry records and had moved past Kamal Haasan's Vikram which did a similar takeover a few months back. The Tamil film industry has not had two all-time industry toppers in the same year as far as I can remember.
Ponniyin Selvan Box Office Collection Worldwide In Two Weeks: Surpasses Vikram On Its Way To Rs.500 Crore Club
The film has grossed a total of Rs. 415.75 Crore worldwide. Here is a split-up of the Gross Worldwide Collection of the film on its first 13 days of theatrical run.
Tamilnadu - Rs. 169.10 Crore
Telugu States - Rs. 16.55 Crore
Karnataka - Rs. 25.45 Crore
Kerala - Rs. 22.10 Crore
ROI - Rs. 29.45 Crore
Overseas - Rs. 153.10 Crore
Total - Rs. 415.75 Crore
Let's take a look at the closing collection of Vikram after it completed its theatrical run.
Tamil Nadu - Rs 180.10 Crore
Telugu States- Rs 31.45 Crore
Karnataka- Rs 21.35 Crore
Kerala - Rs 40.10 Crore
ROI - Rs 13.88 Crore
Overseas - Rs 125.01 Crore
Total - Rs. 411.89 Crore
Considering the fact that it has only been a couple of weeks since the release and the film would continue getting numbers for at least a week more or 10 days, a grand total of over Rs. 500 Crore gross worldwide can be expected from the historical fiction that has engrossed people all over the globe.
As far as US gross collection is concerned, Ponniyin Selvan 1 currently stands at the top, surpassing Rajinikanth's 2.0, which held the record of all-time highest-grossing Tamil film in the US.
As far as worldwide box office gross collection is concerned, Ponniyin Selvan 1 now ranks second right next to 2.0. Vikram now stands in the third position.
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 7 Box Office Collection; The Film Enters Rs.300-Crore Club
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Sustains Numbers Through The Weekdays
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 5 Box Office Collection: Tuesday's Collection Higher Than Monday's Numbers
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Steps Into The Weekdays With Great Numbers
- Ponniyin Selvan Review: This Mani Ratnam Film Reminds Of Rajkumar Kohli's Raaj Tilak From Four Decades Back
- Hrithik Roshan And Karthi Heap Praises On Each Other Amid Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box-Office Clash
- Ponniyin Selvan OTT Release Date & Time: Mani Ratnam's Historic Film Will Be Streamed On Amazon Prime?
- Ponniyin Selvan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Ponniyin Selvan Movie Review: An Aesthetic Depiction Of The Literary Masterpiece
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 First Review: A Decent Historical Saga With Some Twists & Clap-Worthy Moments
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Advance Booking: Chennaiites Fight For IMAX Tickets
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Fever Started With Its 1st Sneak Peek Video Release – Pandyas Vow To Detroy Cholas