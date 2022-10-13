Ponniyin Selvan Box Office Collection Worldwide In Two Weeks: Surpasses Vikram On Its Way To Rs.500 Crore Club

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released in the theatres on September 30, and then in the two weeks since its release, the film had already broken all industry records and had moved past Kamal Haasan's Vikram which did a similar takeover a few months back. The Tamil film industry has not had two all-time industry toppers in the same year as far as I can remember.

The film has grossed a total of Rs. 415.75 Crore worldwide. Here is a split-up of the Gross Worldwide Collection of the film on its first 13 days of theatrical run.

Tamilnadu - Rs. 169.10 Crore

Telugu States - Rs. 16.55 Crore

Karnataka - Rs. 25.45 Crore

Kerala - Rs. 22.10 Crore

ROI - Rs. 29.45 Crore

Overseas - Rs. 153.10 Crore

Total - Rs. 415.75 Crore

Let's take a look at the closing collection of Vikram after it completed its theatrical run.

Tamil Nadu - Rs 180.10 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 31.45 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 21.35 Crore

Kerala - Rs 40.10 Crore

ROI - Rs 13.88 Crore

Overseas - Rs 125.01 Crore

Total - Rs. 411.89 Crore

Considering the fact that it has only been a couple of weeks since the release and the film would continue getting numbers for at least a week more or 10 days, a grand total of over Rs. 500 Crore gross worldwide can be expected from the historical fiction that has engrossed people all over the globe.

As far as US gross collection is concerned, Ponniyin Selvan 1 currently stands at the top, surpassing Rajinikanth's 2.0, which held the record of all-time highest-grossing Tamil film in the US.

As far as worldwide box office gross collection is concerned, Ponniyin Selvan 1 now ranks second right next to 2.0. Vikram now stands in the third position.