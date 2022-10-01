Ponniyin Selvan Day 1 Box Office Worldwide Collection: This Period Film Opens On A Positive Note!

Mani Ratnam's one of the dream projects, Ponniyin Selvan, with a larger-than-life budget, casting, scale, and zeal, has finally opened on the big screen on September 30 all over the world. The movie was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The epic combination of Mani Ratnam, Ravi Varman, and AR Rahman is back for Ponniyin Slevan.

The movie's cast is also remarkable and marks their collaborations with the director. Mani Ratnam and Vikram, Mani Ratnam and Trisha, Mani Ratnam and Karthi, and it is a known fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar. The movie is memorable for all the cast and crew.