Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 1, the epic periodic movie has been ringing the cash registers nonstop in most parts of the country. The movie, which hit the screens after a whirlwind of promotions on September 30, is winning the hearts of Tamil people and appreciation from regular moviegoers. The maverick director stuck to his staple AR Rahman, and Ravi Varman as the key technicians of the project. With an interesting casting and being a periodic film, director Mani Ratnam sent his fans into a frenzy after announcing the film. He lived it up with the success of PS 1.

Take a look at the area wise Ponniyin Selvan box office collection here:

Tamil Nadu - Rs 162.10 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 16.55 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 24.80 Crore

Kerala - Rs 21.70 Crore

ROI - Rs 27.05 Crore

Overseas - Rs 149.10 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 401.22 Crore Gross

The movie stars an ensemble cast in the form of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, R Parthiban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Jayaram, and Rahman in crucial roles among others. The movie is the first Tamil film to release in IMAX. Ponniyin Selvan has become the highest grosser so far in Tamil Nadu.

Ponniyin Selvan is a joint production venture of Allirajah Subhaskaran and Mani Ratnam under Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies banners. The movie's cinematography was handled by Ravi Varman, and editing was taken care of by A Sreekar Prasad. The enormous sets and grandeur of the film is credited to the Production designer Thota Tharani. The movie's second part is slated for a release in summer 2023 most likely.