Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 1, the epic periodic movie has been ringing the cash registers nonstop in most parts of the country. The movie, which hit the screens after a whirlwind of promotions on September 30, is winning the hearts of Tamil people and appreciation from regular moviegoers. The maverick director stuck to his staple AR Rahman, and Ravi Varman as the key technicians of the project. With an interesting casting and being a periodic film, director Mani Ratnam sent his fans into a frenzy after announcing the film. He lived it up with the success of PS 1.
Ponniyin Selvan Day 12 Box Office Worldwide Collection: Mani Ratnam's Film Surpasses Previous Records
Take a look at the area wise Ponniyin Selvan box office collection here:
Tamil Nadu - Rs 162.10 Crore
Telugu States- Rs 16.55 Crore
Karnataka- Rs 24.80 Crore
Kerala - Rs 21.70 Crore
ROI - Rs 27.05 Crore
Overseas - Rs 149.10 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 401.22 Crore Gross
The movie stars an ensemble cast in the form of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, R Parthiban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Jayaram, and Rahman in crucial roles among others. The movie is the first Tamil film to release in IMAX. Ponniyin Selvan has become the highest grosser so far in Tamil Nadu.
Ponniyin Selvan is a joint production venture of Allirajah Subhaskaran and Mani Ratnam under Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies banners. The movie's cinematography was handled by Ravi Varman, and editing was taken care of by A Sreekar Prasad. The enormous sets and grandeur of the film is credited to the Production designer Thota Tharani. The movie's second part is slated for a release in summer 2023 most likely.
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Steps Into The Weekdays With Great Numbers
- Ponniyin Selvan Day 3 Box Office Worldwide Collection: Mani Ratnam's Drama Banks On Performances!
- Ponniyin Selvan Day 2 Box Office Worldwide Collection: Mani Ratnam's Film Continues To Dominate!
- Mani Ratnam's Periodic Drama Ponniyin Selvan 2 Will Likely Hit The Screens In This Month Of 2023!
- Ponniyin Selvan Review: This Mani Ratnam Film Reminds Of Rajkumar Kohli's Raaj Tilak From Four Decades Back
- Hrithik Roshan And Karthi Heap Praises On Each Other Amid Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box-Office Clash
- Ponniyin Selvan Day 1 Box Office Worldwide Collection: This Period Film Opens On A Positive Note!
- Ponniyin Selvan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Ponniyin Selvan Movie Review: An Aesthetic Depiction Of The Literary Masterpiece
- Ponniyin Selvan-1 Twitter Review: Netizens Pour In Their Opinions On Mani Ratnam's Epic Period Film
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 First Review: A Decent Historical Saga With Some Twists & Clap-Worthy Moments
- Shah Rukh Khan Refused To Wear Safety Harness For 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'; Mani Ratnam Reveals The Reason