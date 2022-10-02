Ponniyin Selvan, one of the most awaited films of the year, directed by Mani Ratnam, hit the screens on September 30 on a large scale. The movie has been garnering mixed response from movie buffs and fans of the cast and crew. But, at the box office, the movie opened on an explosive note.

The film was stunning but lacked a powerful narration and grand visuals. For a film of periodic backdrop, visuals play the main role. The colour scheme of the movie was rather pale, and the only saving grace were the performances of the actors'. AR Rahman's background score and music were passable and have sounded old school, especially the background score.

The film's narration was a tad bit slow, and it quite took time to dive into the story. However, Tamilians feel that the magic maker Mani Ratnam has stayed true to the famous literary work by Kalki Krishnamurthy.