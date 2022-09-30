Ponniyin Selvan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

The film follows the journey of Vandhiyathevan as he travels to meet up with some of the most important names in the Chola kingdom to deliver the crown prince's messages. The Tenth Century political drama stays true to the novel that it is based on. Ponniyin Selvan was written by Kalki, in the 1950s, as a five-part series.

Ponniyin Selvan 1, Maniratnam's magnum opus released today, September 30. The film has opened with insane expectations, and positive reviews are pouring in.

Within a few hours after the film's theatrical release, it made it to illegal websites in the form of piracy. The copied footage of Ponniyin Selvan 1 started going viral on some websites as well as several social media handles. These links allow the viewers to not only watch the film online but also download the movie.

Karthi has played Vandhiyathevan, the prince of Vallam, whose lineage has lost its land and glory a couple of generations before his time. He is a flirty, brave, quick-witted charmer, that usually has his way with complicated situations. Aishwarya Lekshmi has played Poonguzhali, a feisty and strong woman whom you can't help but adore. These two characters were my personal favorites.

The film is a visual spectacle; please watch it in the theatres.