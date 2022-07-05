To the unversed, Karthi's character in Ponniyin Selvan, Vanthiyadevan is a warrior prince from the Bana Kingdom, and the Commander of the Chola army. He is the close friend of Aditya Karikalan, the Chola crown prince, and the lover-turned-husband of Aditya's younger sister Kundavai Pirattiyar. Vanthiyadevan is well-known for his sarcasm and wit.

Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial is gearing up for a grand release in September, this year. On June 5, Tuesday, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan revealed the character poster of Karthi, from the film. The versatile actor is playing the role of Vanthiyadevan in the much-awaited project.

"The Prince without a kingdom, the spy, the swashbuckling adventurer...here comes Vanthiyathevan!," wrote the production banner Madras Talkies in the social media post that introduced Karthi's character. Both the fans of the actor and Tamil cinema audiences are eagerly waiting to watch his interpretation of Vanthiyadevan, which is one of the most popular characters of Ponniyin Selvan.'

Check out the social media post of Madras Talkies here:

On June 4, Monday, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan revealed the first character poster, featuring Chiyaan Vikram as the Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan. Trisha Krishnan is appearing as Aditya's sister and Vanthiyadevan's love interest, Chola princess Kundavai Pirattiyar. Jayam Ravi is playing the titular character Ponniyin Selvan aka Arulmozhi Varman, who was famously known as Raja Raja Chola I. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays Nandini, the lead antagonist.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is slated to hit the theatres on September 30, this year. The movie, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, is scripted by Mani Ratnam, Jeyamohan, and Kumaravel. AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score. Ravi Varman is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. The magnum opus is jointly bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.